After blessing black culture with top-notch sixteens from singles like “96 Bulls,” “The Switch Up” feturing Yo Gotti, and the Stacy Barthe-assisted “Black Woman,” Atlanta-based MC Nick Grant unveils his latest effort, Dreamin’ Out Loud.

The 14-song project is a shotgun ride through face-grabbing witticisms, boasting as well as moral instructions. The lyrically drenched–and black pain, love and joy–narrative features Yo Gotti, DJ Khaled, B-Hess, DRAM, and others. For production, NG relied on Cubeatz (“Bleu Chesse”), Bliss (“Father Figure’), I am nobodi (“Lincoln Apts.”), among others.

Shortly after the release of Grant’s freshman mixtape, 88,VIBE spoke with the bubbling rhymeslinger about lessons gleaned from his mother, and grandparents.

“I was raised by my mom, so those are natural things to me. My mom told me the other day, ‘You don’t really have no excuse because you know what women want because of how you were brought up,’ recalls Grant. “It made me appreciate real women because I saw things that other women were doing that wasn’t real,” he said. “So, my mom is one of the biggest factors in my life, and my grandmother, my grandfather as well. Just the way he loved his wife, and the things that he would do for her are some of the things that I picked up from being around him, because I would be around him on the weekend. And be with my grandmother, and she telling me things of what to do and what not to do. Just simple things—Put bass in your voice when you talk, excuse a lady when you walk through the door. Just simple stuff like that.”

Dreamin’ Out Loud follows Grant’s 2017 project Return of the Cool.

