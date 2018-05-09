Nick Grant Announces Release Date For ‘Dreamin Out Loud’
After a few setbacks, Nick Grant’s long-awaited Dreamin’ Out Loud LP finally gets a release date. The Culture Republic signee made the announcement on his Instagram page earlier today.
Nick has spent a lot of time on the road this year. However, the slick wordsmith managed to spearhead his forthcoming effort by releasing singles such as “96 Bulls,” “Forever and Always” and “The Switch Up.”
The Waterloo, SC native first appeared on the scene with 2016’s ’88 mixtape, which was followed-up by Return of the Cool a year later.
Love to everyone that’s been down since the journey started! It’s been a blessing to be able to put out projects. Been dreaming of this since I started writing rhymes and hanging up hip hop greats on my bedroom wall. I’m growing to learn that money is cool but having a voice that could help preserve the culture is better. I just want to compete and contribute. God willing, the words on this mixtape inspire the people that listen. Thank you & God Bless! “Dreamin’ Out Loud” May 18th
Also in 2017, VIBE spoke to NG about his love for famed authors Langston Hughes and Lorraine Hansberry.
Dreamin’ Out Loud hits the ‘Net May 18.
<