After a few setbacks, Nick Grant’s long-awaited Dreamin’ Out Loud LP finally gets a release date. The Culture Republic signee made the announcement on his Instagram page earlier today.

Nick has spent a lot of time on the road this year. However, the slick wordsmith managed to spearhead his forthcoming effort by releasing singles such as “96 Bulls,” “Forever and Always” and “The Switch Up.”

The Waterloo, SC native first appeared on the scene with 2016’s ’88 mixtape, which was followed-up by Return of the Cool a year later.

Also in 2017, VIBE spoke to NG about his love for famed authors Langston Hughes and Lorraine Hansberry.

Dreamin’ Out Loud hits the ‘Net May 18.

