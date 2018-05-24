The Barbz will have to wait a little white longer for Nicki Minaj’s Queen album. Earlier in the week, the “Chun-Li” rapper teased a “major announcement” via social, which came in the form of several updates about her upcoming fourth studio release, and a scholarship giveaway.

“The album itself I think I want to put out on August 10,” Minaj announced on Instagram Live Thursday (May 24).

“The label wanted me to put out my album since 10,00 years ago. I love my label but I’m happy to have the freedom and creativity to do what I want, how I want it.”

The album, which was originally slated for release June 15, is “f**king incredible,” Minaj said, adding that she refuses to give her devoted fans a “half-a**” project.

“This is my best album, everyone that’s heard this album says it’s my best album,” she pointed out.

In addition to the new release date, Minaj revealed that she has “three surprises” on the way next month, which will include the album cover art. She also plans to drop a second single before the LP makes its official debut, and wants to host a special listening session for her fans.

Minaj tweeted the new release date as well:

Last month, the native New Yorker dropped two new tracks “Barbie Tingz,” and “Chun-Li” the latter of which appears to be an official single from the Queen album. “Chun-Li” cracked the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, while the music video has received more tan 40 million views online.