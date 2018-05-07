It looks like the Barbz are getting their wish for a new album, and the month of June just got even hotter. Nicki Minaj’s long-awaited fourth-studio album Queen will be available on Jun. 15.

“I just let the world know my album is coming on June 15th, and it’s called Queen,” the Queens MC said on the Met Gala red carpet Monday (May 7). Minaj already released two singles, “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz,” and the vibrant videos for the J. Reid-produced tracks were released this past Friday (May 4).

After a lengthy bout of silence, Minaj’s announcement is definitely appreciated, and there seems to be no signs of slowing down. She sent fans into a tailspin a few weeks ago after tweeting about Citi Bank accounts, which lead them to believe that a tour may be on the way. According to her interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe, it’s absolutely possible, especially if there is an album to support.

“I’m gonna announce the tour soon and I can’t wait to go around the world,” she said on Apple Music. “I’m coming to everybody’s country. Let’s go!”

Check out her announcement below, free up space on your phones and stack those chips accordingly. Ms. Minaj is back.