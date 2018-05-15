Nicki Minaj has a big year ahead of her. In addition to gearing up for the release of her new studio album, Queen, the rapper will also make an appearance on the season finale of Saturday Night Live, and that’s not all. Nicki recently revealed on Instagram on May 15, that she will be shooting a movie with comedienne Tina Fey directly after her SNL performance.

The “Chun-Li” rapper announced the exciting news with an image of her name and Fey’s on Instagram. “SEASON FINALE W|THE ONE & ONLY TINA FKN FEY. GOTTA BE FKN KIDDING ME. OMG,” Nicki wrote. “SHE & I are shooting our movie after Saturday’s show airs. Yikesssssssssssss.”

Nicki may have also unveiled the title of the movie. “Get ya whole fkn LIFE H*ES!!!! In fact, that’s the name of the movie,” she joked “#GetYaWholeFknLifeHoes sike. It’s called #GetYaLifeUgly”

This won’t be Nicki Minaj’s first introduction into Hollywood. The rapper previously held supporting roles in 2014’s The Other Woman with Cameron Diaz and in Ice Cube’s 2016 film, Barbershop: The Next Cut. Unfortunately, Nicki failed to share any more details regarding the movie’s storyline or her leading role, but it doesn’t take much for the Barbz to get into it.

Nicki Minaj will appear on Saturday Night Live on May 19. Check out the announcement below.