Nicki Minaj gave the Barbz what they’ve been waiting for on Friday (May 4). The highly-anticipated official visuals for two of her newest singles, “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li,” dropped via VEVO.

Both visuals for the J. Reid-produced tracks bring something different to the table. In the Steven Klein-directed “Chun-Li,” the Queens MC stars in a mysterious, futuristic cultural adventure, in which she seems to be disappointed in someone she knows.

“I thought you were smarter than that,” she whispers at the moody beginning of the five-minute video. “You had to have known this was…strategically designed architecture, architecture that only I have the pink print for.” Following dialogue, ninja dancers perform while Nicki spits and rocks several eye-popping costumes, hair and makeup.

The upbeat “Barbie Tingz” video was directed by Giovanni Bianco and Minaj herself. The video finds the upcoming SNL performer showcasing different depictions of beauty and dolls with a gaggle of dancers; she acts as a marionette, sports Renaissance garb and also keeps it hood with her Fendi prints on.

While she hasn’t divulged on her highly-anticipated fourth studio album, Ms. Minaj is ready for her followers to prepare their coins. Earlier this week, a tweet about Citi Bank accounts created a frenzy among her fanbase. Is a tour next? We’ll have to wait and see.

Check out the videos for “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz” below.