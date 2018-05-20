When it was announced Tina Fey would act as host of Saturday Night Live with Nicki Minaj as the musical guest, die hard fans lost their minds. With the release of Minaj’s two songs “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun Li” the barbz, (Minaj’s loyal fanbase) were ready to see their queen do what she does best.

With a brief introduction from Fey, Minaj took to the stage to perform the J.Reid produced “Chun Li.” In front of an elaborate backdrop and Asian-inspired costuming, Minaj brought the video, directed by Steven Klein, to life on the SNL stage.

Chun Li is the first female fighter in the Street Fighter series who quickly become a favorite among gamers. The accomplished agent and martial artists first appeared in the Street Fighter II: The World Warrior and every installment thereafter. Minaj mimicked the beloved character during her performance by donning two oxtail buns.

Along with her performance of “Chun Li” the latest single from her forthcoming album Queen, Minaj brought Playboi Carti out to the stage for “Poke It Out.” Minaj also showed off her LOL side with the brief “Friendship” cut, proving when it comes to her girls she’ll always stand by their side.