Nicki Minaj may be putting the finishing touches on her forthcoming album Queen, but that doesn’t mean the “Chun Li” artist doesn’t have time to remind those who’ve forgotten about Drake’s skills.

Saturday night (May 26) after Mr. Graham released “I’m Upset,” a track in which the OVO quarterback raps about the woes of his success, and it’s effect on his enemies, Nic hopped on Twitter to defend her Young Money cohort against those sticky ghostwriting rumors.

Niggaz gon run that Quentin shit in the fkn ground like Drake don’t write 4 himself & OTHERS! Ya enemies will remix, reinvent & TRY 2make u RELIVE some old shit for YEARS 2 come when they have NOTHING ON U! Knock it off. Challenging the chosen ones only awakens the sleeping giant — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) May 27, 2018

Nicki’s tweet wasn’t aimed directly at Pusha-T, (or those who share his sentiments) however during his Power 105.1 interview, the Daytona artist boldly said he doesn’t want to be pitted against the “Nice For What” rapper because according to him they have “different skill sets.”

“Don’t pit me and my skill set with his skill set. I feel like we do different things. Like I said, they put records together in a great way for what they do,” he said.

The not so subliminal jab was Pusha-T’s way of saying he writes his own rhymes–an honored and respected tradition in hip-hop–and Drake does not.

After the release of Push’s seven-track LP which featured “Infared,” Drake respond in kind with “Duppy Freestyle.” The stinging lyrical retort takes shots not only at Pusha-T but Kanye West.

At the time of this post, Pusha-T hasn’t responded, and if he does we’ll have the popcorn ready.