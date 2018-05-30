Nicki Minaj, Janelle Monae, Ella Mai, H.E.R., Migos, and more will take the stage at the 2018 BET Awards, the network announced on Wednesday (May 30).

The BET Awards will return to its stomping grounds of Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theatre this June for the annual ceremony, this year hosted by multi-hyphenate Jamie Foxx. The aforementioned artists are just the first batch of performers hitting the stage at this year’s event with more performers set to be announced in the coming weeks.

For this year’s BET Awards, DJ Khaled leads the pack with six nominations with Kendrick Lamar close behind him with five nods, including best collaboration for “Loyalty” featuring Rihanna, video of the year, album of the year and more. SZA and Migos nabbed a total of four nominations.

The 2018 BET Awards will air Sunday, June 24 at 8 p.m ET. International viewers will be able to get in on the action two days later, June 26, as BET will air the awards in the UK at 9 p.m BST, Africa (8 p.m CAT), France ( 9 p.m CEST) and South Korea (9 p.m KST).

Check out the performers announcement below.

This article was originally published on Billboard.