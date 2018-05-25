Nicki Minaj recently revealed that the release date for her highly-anticipated fourth album Queen has been pushed back from June 15 until August 10. On her Instagram Live session Thursday (May 24), the “Chun-Li” rapper said that she did not want to give her beloved Barbz “half-a** sh*t.”

Elsewhere on her social media accounts, she offered up tidbits behind the album’s theme. Not only is the LP’s name bearing a monarch’s title, the inspiration behind it also has a royal connection.

“8|10|18 #Queen THE ALBUM ~ It’s the strength that causes the confusion & fear,” Nicki wrote on Twitter, with an accompanying video of the late-Princess Diana of Wales. “Why is she strong? #WhyDoThePublicStillSupportHer God bless this woman’s legacy & every woman who’s ever felt like this. #QueenDiana.”

According to Daily Mail UK, the quote is from a video interview of Diana from BBC1 Panorama.

“In the clip, an exchange on BBC1 Panorama, the late princess – who died at 36 when she was killed in a car crash – opened up about misconceptions the public had of her,” the site reads. “Diana said some people misunderstood her as ‘a threat of some kind,’ adding, ‘I’m here to do good, I am not a destructive person.”

“I think very strong woman in history had to walk down a similar path,” said Diana. “It’s the strength. That causes the confusion and the fear.”

Princess Diana was loved the world over for her charitable work, her unabashed kindness and (for lack of a better word) keeping it 100. Her youngest son, Prince Harry, recently tied the knot with American actress Meghan Markle.