Just days after the collaboration with Will Smith was announced, Nicky Jam appears on the official remix of Jaden Smith’s neck-shaker, “Icon.”

The video treatment finds Nicky and Jaden on a back-street rapping their enthralling verses. Nicky spits his sixteens in Spanish, while Jaden performs in his in English.

“I am not a Mayan, I’m a menace (menace)/It’s wild, you can lie like a professor I don’t got the time to put you on the stretcher (stretcher)/I am here and I’m still flexing (flexing)/I am just an icon living/Start a record label, MSFTS just did it, woah/I’m Highsnob, cover five minutes, woah/We are so hot in the business (woo),” raps Jaden.

Back in March, Nicky Jam spoke with Billboard, where he revealed that Will Smith was responsible for his and Jaden’s collaboration. The Boston-raised artist received news that Will Smith was fan of his “X” record, and even posted the track on his Instagram account.

The original “Icon” was included on Jaden’s 2017 SYRE album.

