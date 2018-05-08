The president of Nordstrom Rack flew to St. Louis to personally apologize to three black teenagers on behalf of his store, after they were wrongly accused of theft.

According to KMOV, Mekhi Lee, Dirone Taylor and Eric Rogers II went to the clothing store to shop for prom wear, when they noticed several employees at the Brentwood Square Nordstrom Rack location starring at them and following them around the store. A customer at the store reportedly asked them “Are your parents proud of you for what you do?,” and an altercation nearly broke out before a store manager stepped in.

“I was nervous the whole time,” Lee said of the incident. “Every time we move, they move. When we looked up, they looked up.”

“The police were actually good,” said Rogers of law enforcement officers, who reportedly surrounded them after they received a call about theft. “They understood where we were coming from and they showed us that they were just doing their job. We made the purchase to show them that we’re equal and we didn’t have to steal anything.”

Nordstrom Rack issued an apology, stating that the Brentwood Square location did not handle the situation well. “We want all customers to feel welcome when they shop with us and we do not tolerate discrimination of any kind,” the statement read.

“The St. Louis NAACP says its getting involved and wants to work with Nordstrom Rack President Geevy Thomas on how he will handle the with employees,” reports KMOV. “‘The discussion has to have some sustenance, it needs to be strategic, and it needs to have some measurable outcomes,’ said Adolphus Pruitt, President of the St. Louis NAACP.”