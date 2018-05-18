NY Cops Block Tekashi69 From Approaching Snoop Dogg At Concert

Tekashi69 can’t seem to stay out of trouble. The Brooklyn native was recently stopped by cops at the door of the popular nightclub 1OAK this week, after attempting to approach Snoop Dogg.

Don’t worry, Tekashi doesn’t have beef with Snoop, but he did want to talk to the OG rapper who was DJ-ing at the club about an important issue. Tekashi reportedly went to the club with the intention of seeking Snoop’s help with fixing his relationships with several artists on the west coast, TMZ reports. See, over the last few months, 6ix9ine has created problems with a number of Cali artists including The Game and YG.

There were several celebrities at the club as well, including Tiffany Haddish, Lil’ Cease, Cedric the Entertainer, and Tracy Morgan, but Tekashi was stopped by an undercover cop before he could even get into the venue. The idea was to prevent a potential altercation from happening.

If you recall, Tekashi has frequently been at the center of a number of fights lately. Most recently, he was banned from performing at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, after police suspected he was involved in a brawl that resulted in a shooting during Adrien Broner’s boxing match.

While Snoop probably could have offered the 22-year-old some words of wisdom, it looks like Tekashi will have to settle for a phone call.