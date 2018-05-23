Offset Makes First Public Appearance Since Car Accident

Offset of Migos made his first public appearance this week since his near-fatal car accident earlier this month.

According to Echoing Soundz, the rapper was spotted at the Pretty Little Thing x Karl Kani afterparty at Murano in West Hollywood, where he partied with the likes of group mate Quavo, Teyana Taylor, Mustard and more. He appeared to be in great spirits.

Last week, Offset sustained injuries stemming from a crash in Atlanta. In a now-deleted Instagram post, his fiancé Cardi B detailed that he swerved into a tree in order to avoid hitting someone in the middle of the road. He posted pictures of his accident and his injuries on his Instagram page, but assured fans that he is grateful to still be alive.

“[Offset’s] up and running, he up and walking, ready to work,” Quavo said on the red carpet at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. “He should be back working real, real soon. It’s a blessing that he’s still here.”

According to TMZ, The ATLien avoided charges stemming from the crash. Officials say that there were no witnesses, victims or damage to other vehicles, and cops haven’t been able to confirm that Offset was the one driving the car.