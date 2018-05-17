Offset Hospitalized After Car Accident In Atlanta

Offset was hospitalized after a car accident in Atlanta last night (May 16), in which he wrecked Dodge Challenger. The Migos member suffered minor injuries and has since been released from the hospital, reports TMZ.

TMZ also reports that Offset’s Dodge Challenger was totaled in the accident, and Offset’s fiancé, pregnant Cardi B rushed to his side.

Cardi and Offset got engaged in October 2017. Not long after Offset popped the question on stage. During an interview with Howard Stern, Bardi said that she’ll give birth to a baby girl during Summer ’18.

In related Offset news, fellow Migos Quavo was recently charged with battery after getting into an altercation with a Las Vegas valet. According to TMZ, Offset and Takeoff, as well as Cardi B, who were all present, but were not involved in the altercation.