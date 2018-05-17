A 10-year-old Ohio elementary student isn’t worried about the next pop quiz, instead she’s thinking about her mortality. Due to the generosity of a local elementary school teacher, this fourth grader will get another chance at survival.

Eva Brown was diagnosed with collapsing segmental glomerulosclerosis (cFSGS), a rare kidney disease. ABC reports she began experiencing problems in March 2017. Her mom, Alana Brown, took her to urgent care and they treated Eva for an allergic reaction after her face had swollen up when the family ate at a Japanese restaurant. It wasn’t until the swelling came back an hour later they realized her condition might be bigger than an allergy.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio tested Eva’s kidneys and the results revealed it was only functioning at four percent. Little Eva was later diagnosed her with cFSGS and doctors said she could’ve died in days if she never came to the hospital.

A cure for this rare disease is unknown, so the family went on a hunt to find a kidney donor. A friend of the family put word of their search on Facebook and it reached thousands, including Tanya Thomas, a Slate Ridge Elementary school teacher. Thomas offered to donate her kidney to Eva and even tested to see if her medical history and blood type qualified. Thomas turned out to be a match.

“My baby has a chance and she doesn’t have to be connected to a machine 10 hours a day,” Eva’s mom told local ABC affiliate. Unbeknownst to the family, Thomas was a teacher at her school.

“I felt really excited because she’s going to save my life and I don’t have to be sick anymore. I get to go swimming because I’m not able to go swimming and I think she’s a good person,” Eva told WSYX. “She’s family!”