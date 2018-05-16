As if Oprah couldn’t get any more lovable, her longtime best friend Gayle King revealed during an appearance on Ellen that the entertainment mogul has smoked Mary Jane.

That’s right, y’all, Oprah Winfrey gets high every so often.

During a discussion about “marijuana cigarettes” with the talk show host, the CBS This Morning anchor said that while she hasn’t personally smoked weed, her BFF has been known to participate in the puff-puff-pastime.

“Oprah has also smoked a little marijuana, too. I don’t mind saying that,” she said. “I’m not telling tales out of school.”

When prompted by DeGeneres if Winfrey “likes” getting high, King didn’t choose to divulge any further about Lady O’s extracurricular activities. “I refuse to answer on the grounds that it may incriminate her,” she chuckled. “It’s not something that happens on a regular…I’m going to change the subject.”

As for King, who is a self-proclaimed “square,” she explains that she’s interested in trying marijuana for the first time.

“I’ve gone all this time without smoking…am I missing something?” she asks. “I prefer to be high on life. I’m so glad to be on the planet doing the jobs that we do.”

Check out her comments around the 3:20 mark.