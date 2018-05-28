Pandora Announces Premium Family Plan

In order to remain appealing to music lovers across the globe, Pandora recently unleashed a new plan that’s family friendly. According to CNET, the music streaming giant is offering a Premium Family Plan for $14.99 a month.

The news site notes the feature will include ad-less listening sessions, offline playback, and customizable playlists. Similar to TIDAL’s hi-fi option, Pandora will also implement a crisper audio stream. The plan will be offered to up to six users/accounts, The Verge adds, noting that this attribute was also implemented by Apple Music and Spotify.

According to Pandora’s website, family plan users will also unlock access to its special “Our Soundtrack,” which is described as a “regularly-updated playlist created just for your family that combines each person’s unique musical tastes.”

The Verge notes Pandora is home to around six million paid subscribers. That statistic was tallied in January 2018.