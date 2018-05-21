Janet Jackson gave a performance fit for an icon at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (May 20). While three of the Jackson family members (Katherine, Prince, and Rebbie Jackson) showed up in support of Janet – who received the Billboard Icon Award for her tremendous achievement throughout the years – many fans were wondering why Paris Jackson was noticeably absent from the event. Michael Jackson’s daughter promptly released a statement on May 21, telling folks to bud out of her family drama.

Following Janet’s performance, Rebbie’s son Austin Brown shared a photo of his aunt’s performance on Instagram. “Couldn’t be more proud of my aunt for not only delivering a stellar performance but also showing people greatness is ageless,” he wrote. “Congrats on your Icon award.” Paris soon screenshot Austin’s post and shared it on her Instagram Stories on Monday (May 21). “Ditto,” she added. While Paris seemed to be showing love for Janet, fans criticized the model for not physically being present during the show.

In a statement on IG Stories, Paris set the record straight. “Dear social media followers, friends, stalkers, lovers and haters, and fellow moonwalkers: Please do not tell me/demands/try to control how I handle my relationship with the people in my life, specifically my family,” she wrote. “As amazing and as sh*tty as things can be, it is no one’s business but ours. I understand that some of you feel some sort of connection or need to be a part of our lives considering you watched us grow up. However, I am handling my situation exactly how my father did. And I am happy keeping it that way. I will always have love and respect for my family. ALWAYS.”

She continued: “Every family has their moments of trauma, heartbreak, separation, love, oneness, tribe, pain, everything. EVERY FAMILY. My family, specifically, and a good number of others…well, our drama is broadcasted worldwide through media. But that doesn’t mean our family issues are any different from yours. Ours are just made public.”

It’s unclear what issues Paris and her aunt are sorting through, but as the socialite said, some things are none of the public’s business. Check out Janet Jackson’s performance at the Billboard Music Awards below.