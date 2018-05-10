While Salt-N-Pepa are riding high after the announcement of an upcoming performance with En Vogue at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, one of the members of the rap group is in some hot water.

Sandy “Pepa” Denton is embroiled in personal controversy after allegations began swirling about her relationship with a married man, who is reportedly expecting a child soon. Pep raised eyebrows after posting a picture of her and her “Man Crush Monday” Aundre Dean enjoying a meal.

“Keep pushing and being a good dad,” the 51-year-old rapper wrote in a now-deleted post. “God will handle the rest. No matter what, I’m here! #RideOrDie…”

It didn’t take long for Jordan Taylor, Dean’s wife and the mother of his unborn daughter, to add her two cents in. “When mistresses talk about God… it’s laughable!” she wrote in her picture, which was a screenshot of Pepa’s original post with the aspiring musician. “’Keep being a good dad?’ @iamaundre can’t keep his visitations with his son because @darealpepa is parading him around the country.”

She continued to go in, adding that “good dads pay child support” and “don’t break in and vandalize their wive’s apartments.” Wow.

“Good dads also don’t stress their pregnant wives out for 15 minutes of fame with a D list “has been” senior citizen celebrity,” she wrote. “Still, I release you both in the name of Jesus. God bless u #GUHH#heresyour15minutesoffame.”

To make matters worse, Taylor alleges that Mr. Dean introduced Pepa to her, stating that she was his “boss.” He also reportedly asked her if the “Whatta Man” rapper could be their baby’s godmother. According to social media, Taylor and Dean’s daughter should arrive in July.

Pepa has not directly spoken about the mistress allegations, but she did respond to a fan before disabling her Instagram comments, writing “Everyone will know the deal when it’s time because I’m gonna do it big.”