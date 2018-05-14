It’s safe to say N.E.R.D has done more to honor James Shaw Jr. than our own president. Since tackling the deadly shooter at a Tennessee Waffle House last month, Shaw has received praise from government officials and activists for his bravery. Over the weekend, the 29-year-old earned another major salute, this time from Pharrell himself.

N.E.R.D was one of three headliners who kicked off Rolling Loud weekend in Miami. After performing hits like “The Way She Moves” and “Lemon,” the super producer stopped the group’s set to bring out Shaw and honor him. “Hero, bro. Hero!” Pharrell exclaimed. “This guy right here started a fund so that people can bury their family members. He’s a real dude!”

N.E.R.D fans in the crowd and at home watching via REVOLT’s livestream truly felt the love. Watch the heartfelt moment between Pharrell and James Shaw Jr. go down below.