Pharrell Williams is reportedly moving into the culinary business. The all-star producer and artist is reportedly gearing up to launch his first-ever restaurant and cocktail lounge. The Swan and Bar Bevy will reportedly open its doors in Miami soon.

Williams reportedly joined forces with business mogul David Grutman for the new venture, the South Florida Business Journal reports. The venue will operate under Grutman’s hospitality company, Groot Hospitality, which represents other Miami eateries, including Komodo, LIV Hard Rock Stadium, and Planta.

The partners have reportedly been working on the restaurant and lounge for nearly two years, and are both excited to finally launch. “[Pharrell] has some great ideas and visions,” Grutman told SFBJ of working with Williams. “I think it’s going to the be the most beautiful restaurant in Miami.”

Swan and Bar Bevy is reportedly located at 90 N.E. 39th St. Williams and Grutman have yet to announce the grand opening date, but the official website is currently active. More updates should be made available on the website in the coming months.

Pharrell joins the likes of JAY-Z, Drake, Nas, and more, who have dipped into the culinary business. It will be interesting to see what he brings to the Miami nightlife.