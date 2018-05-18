Planned Parenthood and family-planning services are once again the targets of the Trump administration, and the fight for women’s reproductive rights wages on. On Friday (May 18), Donald Trump set new guidelines that could prohibit Planned Parenthood and other services from providing abortions and related services “under the same roof as operations funded by federal family-planning grants.”

This rule, the Hyde Amendment, prohibits the use of “competitive federal family-planning grant funds for abortion.” However, Planned Parenthood traditionally uses federal funds to provide patients with other services, and private money to provide patients with abortions and related services if the woman so chooses.

“Based on a Reagan-era regulation and championed by abortion-rights opponents, the new rule would force entities that receive so-called Title X family-planning funding to maintain physical and financial separation between taxpayer-backed operations and any related facilities that perform abortions, support the procedures or receive referrals about them,” an administration official said, per NBC News.

“This is an attempt to take away women’s basic rights, period,” said executive vice president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Dawn Laguens. “Under this rule, people will not get the health care they need. They won’t get birth control, cancer screenings, STD testing and treatment, or even general women’s health exams.”