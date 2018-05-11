Playboi Carti Releases Surprise Album ‘Die Lit’ Feat. Nicki Minaj, Young Thug And Others

Playboi Carti’s “Magnolia,” from his self-titled mixtape, ruled Summer ’17. Out of nowhere, the rookie rapper returns with his debut album dubbed, Die Lit.

The Atlanta rapper announced the album on Thursday (May 10) through his Twitter account.

* *

CARTI ALBUM @ 12* +am

ok ! — #cashcarti #playboi (@playboicarti) May 11, 2018

The 19-song effort features an all-star cast of Nicki Minaj, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Bryson Tiller, Travi$ Scott, and many others.

The rapper formerly known as Sir Cartier began attracting attention in 2015 with singles “Broke Boi,” and “Fetti” featuring Maxo Kream and Da$h. Initially, the 21-year-old rapper was singed to Father’s Awful Records. But after some disagreements, Playboi left Awful and inked a deal with A$AP Mob’s label, AWGE/Interscope.

Stream Die Lit below.

