Bishop Nehru is coming of the recent release of his independent, and MF Doom-produced album, Elevators: Act I & II. Today (May 3), the young king linked with VIBE for the premiere of his socially aware record, “The Game of Life.”

The New York native plugged with a crew of backup vocalists at Youtube studios in New York City, which also serves as the brand new visuals for the kaytranada-produced, “The Game of Life.” Over the soulful backdrop, Bishop touches on a variety of topics such as loneliness and pride.

“There was a man he was often alone/Lost in his own thoughts caught in frivolous zone/Feelin’ there’s no home to go where he’ll fit, and he’ll glow/So he stayed to himself as he said it in his stone/His heart, you couldn’t clone/Goin’ toe to toe with a steel boot/Showin’ all the courage he could show/But there’s only so much we control as we livin’/So the hand he was dealt led to erratic decisions,” raps the 21-year-old.

VIBE briefly spoke with BN about “The Game of Life,” performing with live vocalists, personal ties to the song’s lyrics, as well as lessons gleaned from recording Elevators: Act I & II.

VIBE: Is there any difference between performing with live vocalists and hearing them over the instrumental?

Bishop Nehru: Mentally, there isn’t. But you can for sure feel the band more than the instrumental. Its like with a band you’re having an organized Jam session. You can add a bit of improvisation right there on the spot so that’s cool.

What’s your personal connection to messages in “The Game of Life?”

All my songs are kind of personal. But this one was about two people that I have known in my town who lived the same lifestyle for a bit but one saw the downside faster than the other.



Did you learn anything new about yourself while working on your latest album? If so, could you explain what you learned?

Well honestly, I feel like I know myself pretty well, and I also feel like I’ve known myself since about 8th or 9th grade. But with this project I learned that I know what I want to do more than anyone could tell me. I also learned that I need to trust my ideas more. I’ve been around a cast… who 25 percent believed in my ideas and the other 75 percent believed in the ideas they thought would work for me. It was dumbing me down creatively, and I realized it should be the other way around.

Watch the video above.

