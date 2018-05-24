Newcomer Speed Walton has been running the lyrical gamut for a minute now. So much so, the Cincinnati, OH native garnered stripes by winning the Cincinnati Entertainment Award for Best Hip-Hop artist and Best Live Act five consecutive years.

Today (May 24), the budding MC gave VIBE.com permission to premiere his new video for the salacious record dubbed, “Purple Flowers,” featuring MamaNamedMeEvan. The video treatment finds Walton inside of-what looks like a plush hotel lobby–spitting wisdom, and bravado in the presence of an eye-catching woman.

“Purple flowers was literally inspired by my love for the cannabis flower strain “purple haze” named after a Jimi Hendrix song,” said Speed via e-mail. “It just gets me in an creative mood all the time so after enjoying a smoke I just went in the studio and got to recording I was actually in LA when I wrote so the whole vibe I had going was just based off what my lifestyle really is and what was going on around me, Like all my poems everything is based on a true story I’m the alien stoner at the end of the day. It’s a good song for all my fellow stoners and music lovers for the summer we all need something fly to ride around too.”

If you’re into classic sounding hip-hop with clever lyricism, fluid flow, and mature content then Speed Walton is definitely for you. “Purple Flowers” will be included on his forthcoming album Real Name Speed, which has Aug. 13 birthday.

Watch the Alvin JRDN-direced video above.