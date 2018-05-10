As the sweltering sun rays finally heat up New York City, rapper YONAS aims to heat up dance floors all over the country with “Legacy.” A slow piano loop builds up the anticipation to hear YONAS’ motivating verses flow over the deep house-inspired instrumental. In the record, the “Pumped Up Kicks” rhymer defends glorified handiwork throughout his career and lays the foundation to ensure his longevity in the game.

YONAS’ goal for 2018 is to cement his legacy in the music industry. Since 2009, the New York native has blurred the lines between genres like hip-hop, electronic and more in a handful of projects like his 2013 EP The Black Canvas, which peaked on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Soon after topping iTunes’ hip-hop/ rap album charts with his 2015 EP Going Places, YONAS dropped his 2016 project Everyday Like It’s Friday, which features XV, Roscoe Dash, and more.

“My song Legacy is a testament to why I now do music,” he tells VIBE. “I’ve done music for different reasons at different times in my career… I’ve always made music for the pure love and adrenalin of it… I’ve made music to make money and have been blessed enough to achieve that goal for 7 years and counting… I’ve made music to compete against my peers… I’ve made music for the accolades… but now my main focus is to make music to solidify my place in the history of great artists! To leave something behind that is forever, to build a legacy for my family and friends who have supported me along the entire way.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of Yonas

Shortly after his recent tour across Europe and the birth of his daughter Riley Quinn, the “All Rise” rapper is ready to drop About Time, his first album since his 2013 LP The Transition Deluxe. The album is expected to drop June 29, but for now get on your feet and vibe to his new banger “Legacy” below.

Pre-order the project here.