Following the album’s name change and controversial album cover–a photo of Whitney Houston’s drug paraphernalia-filled bathroom–Pusha T’s much-anticipated third studio album, Daytona (changed from King Push), is finally here.

Laced with seven tracks–all produced by Kanye West–Pusha T, as usual, takes former dope boys, current drug dealers, and hip-hop heads alike on a shotgun ride through major kilo talk. Fellow cocaine rapper Rick Ross and G.O.O.D. Music’s boss Kanye West also lend verses to Daytona, which is the name of Pusha T’s favorite Rolex watch.

This week, the rapper born Terrence LeVarr Thornton spoke with Angie Martinez, about the album’s artwork.

“[Kanye West] changed my artwork last night at 1 a.m. because he wasn’t feelin’ it,” King Push said. “The [original] artwork was pictures that we all agreed on,” explains Pusha. “He picked this photographer, we took these pictures […] We picked the pictures. Great. We love it. Everything is good.”

The Fear of God rapper also spoke with Hot 97’s Ebro about “Infrared,” a song on Daytona, where he takes shots at Drake.

“He questioned me,” said Pusha about Drake. “It’s now my turn to question, and that’s “Infrared.”

Daytona follows 2015’s effort King Push: Darkest Before Dawn: The Prelude

