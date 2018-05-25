Pusha T recently dropped his latest studio album DAYTONA on Friday (May 25). While fans are already dubbing this project his greatest work to-date, many are particularly singling out his track “Infrared,” in which he appears to be taking shots at Birdman, Lil Wayne and Drake.

On the new record, Push throws a subliminal diss at Drizzy, rapping, “The game’s f**ked up, n***as’ beats is banging N***a, ya hooks did it/ The lyric pennin’ equal to Trump’s winnin’ / The bigger question is how the Russians did it / It was written like Nas/ But it came from Quentin.” The lyric references Quentin Miller, who is rumored to have ghostwritten for Drake throughout his career.

Additionally, Pusha references his longtime feud with Lil Wayne and Birdman. “Oh now it’s OK to kill Baby/N***as looked at me crazy like I really killed a baby/Salute Ross ‘cause the message was pure,” he continued. “He see what I see when you see Wayne on tour/Flash without the fire, another multiplatinum rapper trapped and can’t retire/N***as get exposed, I see the cracks and I’m the liar?”

In a recent interview on Ebro in the Morning, Pusha confirmed that his lyrics are targeted at the trio. He claimed he wrote the verse in response to the backlash surrounding Birdman’s reported mistreatment of Tunechi. It was also a follow-up to his 2012 track, “Exodus 23:1,” in which he touched on similar topics. “When you talk about that Baby line, I want to make that one clear: I was actually speaking on how when […] everybody was like, ‘Damn, Push. What’s up? Why you sayin’ this? Why you sayin’ that? Why you doin’ that,’” he said on Ebro in the Morning.

The reported beef with Baby, Weezy, and Drake dates back to 2006, when Clipse – a rap group comprised of Pusha T and his brother No Malice – claimed Wayne was copying their style on his VIBE cover of that same year. Wayne later spoke about the accusations, saying, “I don’t see n***as like that. You talking to the best. Talk to me like you’re talking to the best. I don’t see no f**kin’ Clipse.”

After a series of back and forth in interviews, Pusha released “Exodus 23:1.” Drake followed with a passive jab on his 2013 track “Tuscan Leather,” rapping about “bench players acting like starters.” The beef continued with several more songs from both Pusha and Drake, leading up to “Infrared.”

Drake’s album is reportedly dropping in June 2018. So, it’s possible fans could get a response. DAYTONA is available for streaming now.