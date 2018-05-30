Pusha T Says He Has More “Content” If Drake Battle Continues

The lyrical bind between Pusha T and Drake continued when the former dropped his response (“The Story Of Adidon”) to Drizzy’s “Duppy Freestyle” on Tuesday (May 29). Pusha T spits his side of the tale over JAY-Z’s “The Story Of O.J.” and takes aim at Drake’s family and longtime producer Noah “40” Shebib.

Now, on “The Breakfast Club,” the Virginia native decided to expand upon his stance, specifically why he used a photo of Drake in blackface as the diss song’s cover. “What makes you take a picture like that? What’s the problem?” he questioned. The photo, which according to Pusha was Drake’s idea, was taken by photographer David Leyes. The “Mercy” rapper noted that while reports of a ghostwriter for Drake have appeared in abundance over the years, it’s time to focus on that controversial image. “Now, you get to the mimicking of the black culture, the blackface,” he said. “I’m not ready to excuse that.”

Please stop referring to this picture as “artwork”…I’m not an internet baby, I don’t edit images…this is a REAL picture…these are his truths, see for yourself https://t.co/gd6vRS3HM8 pic.twitter.com/2el58HEZ8F — King Push (@PUSHA_T) May 30, 2018

Pusha also said once the back and forth became personal, he adhered to that figurative green light to proceed with direct lyrics. “I’m not censoring myself, there’s just more content if needed later,” Pusha added. To peel back the covers on other instances surrounding this situation, Pusha noted that he had a conversation with Drake’s alleged ghostwriter, Quentin Miller. The G.O.O.D. Music president revealed that he has a few songs with Miller and that he’s “trying to get past this narrative” to officially launch his career.

