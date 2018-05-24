At a listening party for his forthcoming album DAYTONA, Pusha-T revealed that going forward, all new G.O.O.D. Music albums will be short and sweet with seven songs a piece.

“Seven, you know, definitely the God number,” the “Drug Dealers Anonymous” MC detailed at the event, which was held at a private event in Manhattan on Wednesday (May 23). “All the projects coming out is seven. That’s what we going for. You know, G.O.O.D. Music anti- everything. If everybody doing 18 tracks, we doing seven.”

The track list for the album, which is slated to drop tomorrow (May 25), includes features from Rick Ross and Kanye West, who also served as executive producer for the album. On Twitter, Push revealed that there was no art work finalized, and there are no singles, just a concise body of work.

“This is all happening in real time, you don’t have my art work because i don’t have my art work…the final master was turned in 2 hrs ago, no single (what are those?), I’m not interested in any of that…” he wrote on Twitter. “Ye, we’ve really outdone ourselves…thank you. #DAYTONA.”

Watch Push make the announcement for all G.O.O.D Music albums below, and peep the track list for his album.

Pusha-T DAYTONA tracklist:

1. If You Know You Know

2. The Games We Play

3. Hard Piano feat. Rick Ross

4. Come Back Baby

5. Santeria

6. What Would Meek Do? feat. Kanye West

7. Infrared