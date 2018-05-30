After attacking Drake’s friend and producer Noah “40” Shebib’s battle with Multiple Sclerosis on “The Story Of Adidon,” the National Multiple Sclerosis Society has responded to Pusha T’s bars.

“It’s troubling to hear that a person’s disability would be made fun of by others. Multiple Sclerosis, which affects more than 2.3 million people worldwide, is an often misunderstood disease. People living with MS face many challenges every day, which is why it’s so important to continue to raise awareness for MS so others can better understand those challenges,” the society’s Senior Director of National PR/Media, Eileen Curran said in a statement, per Pitchfork. “We at the National MS Society see this as an opportunity to raise awareness of this disease, the people who live with it, and the support that is out there – especially since today is World MS Day.”

The “troubling” lyrics Curran is referring to came on Pusha T’s scathing response (May 29) to Drake’s “Duppy Freestyle.”

“OVO 40 hunches over like he’s 80 / Tick, tick, tick / How much time that man got left? / he’s sick, sick, sick,” Push raps. “I got the devil flow ni**a / Six, six, six.”

Almost immediately, Shebib took the opportunity to make light of the jab, tweeting, “Coincidentally… tomorrow is World MS Day” and when asked during his Wednesday (May 30) Breakfast Club appearance if he knew that it was currently World MS Day, Pusha responded, “Oh, wow, that’s ironic.”

Coincidentally… tomorrow is World MS Day. https://t.co/5ms9IJwV86 — Noah Shebib (@OVO40) May 30, 2018

Curran and the MS Society, however, decided to take advantage of this opportunity