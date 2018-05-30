Part of what makes the Pusha T and Drake beef so intriguing are the many people woven into the very unique web. This includes Quentin Miller who has spent time in the studio with Push.

The rapper and G.O.O.D Music president shared the news on Wednesday (June 30) with The Breakfast Club while speaking on his response to Drake’s “Duppy Freestyle” with the brutal “Story of Adidon.” Push and Miller have a working relationship dating back to 2015 when they traded bars over Hit-Boy’s single, “Bussin’ Moves.”

“We got a couple of records together, with one that’s already out,” Push said in reference to “Bussin’ Moves.” He didn’t mention when the other tracks will see the light of day. The rapper added his regret over mentioning Miller on “Infrared,” since he’s aware the Atlanta MC wants to remove himself from the Drake ghostwriting drama.

“That is the one regret I really do have about “Infrared,” he said. “Quentin is extremely talented and he’s really trying to get past this whole narrative. He’s trying to get his career [going] and I sort of pulled him back into this but he was a causality. It was nothing major and I didn’t say anything crazy but still, I know he wants to get pass this.”

Push has even tried to connect Miller with industry figures but some seem to be weary about working with him. “I see how potential managers wince when you hear his name because of everything that’s associated with him, the ghostwriting stuff,” he said.

Miller dropped his own response to the drama Tuesday with “Destiny (Freestyle).” The rapper shares his frustrations with the ghostwriting rumors, Nicki Minaj’s defense of Drake and how he’s a threat to real rappers.

“I’m more than just a prop, you know? Or a pawn. I’m a person too, you know? I didn’t ask for none of this,” he says at the end of the song.

Check out the freestyle below.