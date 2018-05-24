Kanye West Paid $85K For Photo Of Whitney Houston’s Bathroom For ‘Daytona’ Album Cover
Pusha T has hip-hop heads in a frenzy. Tomorrow (May 25), King Push’s Daytona album lands on the ‘Net and drug spots far and wide. During a recent interview with Angie Martinez, the Virginia native explained how Kanye West suggested that he use a photo of Witney Houston’s bathroom for Daytona’s album cover.
“[Kanye West] changed my artwork last night at 1 a.m. because he wasn’t feelin’ it,” King Push said. “The [original] artwork was pictures that we all agreed on,” explains Pusha. “He picked this photographer, we took these pictures […] We picked the pictures. Great. We love it. Everything is good.”
But there’s more. The artwork cost a whopping $85, 000 to use the photo of Whitney Houston’s bathroom, reports Hip-Hop-N-More. The engrossing photo shows a disarrayed bathroom with drug paraphernalia, beer cans, and other items splattered on the counter. In a 2013 memoir titled Remembering Whitney, Houston’s discussed the first time she saw her daughter’s bathroom.
“They were evil eyes, staring out like a threat. And in another room, there was a big, framed photo of Nippy [Whitney’s nickname], Bobby [Brown] and Krissi [daughter Bobbi Kristina}, but someone had cut Nippy’s head right out of it.” Take a look at the photo below. Also, you can check out Pusha’s interview with Angie below. Daytona drops Friday. Billboard reached out to Pusha’s reps for comment.
Here goes the official cover for @PUSHA_T’s new album #Daytona https://t.co/cdZDQwQ7Xn
— Hip Hop N More (@HipHopNMore) May 24, 2018