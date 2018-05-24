Kanye West Paid $85K For Photo Of Whitney Houston’s Bathroom For ‘Daytona’ Album Cover

Pusha T has hip-hop heads in a frenzy. Tomorrow (May 25), King Push’s Daytona album lands on the ‘Net and drug spots far and wide. During a recent interview with Angie Martinez, the Virginia native explained how Kanye West suggested that he use a photo of Witney Houston’s bathroom for Daytona’s album cover.

“[Kanye West] changed my artwork last night at 1 a.m. because he wasn’t feelin’ it,” King Push said. “The [original] artwork was pictures that we all agreed on,” explains Pusha. “He picked this photographer, we took these pictures […] We picked the pictures. Great. We love it. Everything is good.”

But there’s more. The artwork cost a whopping $85, 000 to use the photo of Whitney Houston’s bathroom, reports Hip-Hop-N-More. The engrossing photo shows a disarrayed bathroom with drug paraphernalia, beer cans, and other items splattered on the counter. In a 2013 memoir titled Remembering Whitney, Houston’s discussed the first time she saw her daughter’s bathroom.

“They were evil eyes, staring out like a threat. And in another room, there was a big, framed photo of Nippy [Whitney’s nickname], Bobby [Brown] and Krissi [daughter Bobbi Kristina}, but someone had cut Nippy’s head right out of it.” Take a look at the photo below. Also, you can check out Pusha’s interview with Angie below. Daytona drops Friday. Billboard reached out to Pusha’s reps for comment.