Fans have been anticipating the release of Pusha T’s long-awaited studio album for a little over a year now. Kanye West got fans to the edge of their seats after he suggested the album was coming at the end of May 2018, and he wasn’t lying. Pusha’s longtime manage Steven Victor confirmed that the rapper’s album, King Push will debut this Friday (May 25).

Victor confirmed the news in an email to DJ Booth on Tuesday (May 22). In addition to manager Pusha, Victor also serves as the Executive VP at Def Jam.

Just know. Even if you know, remember. Just know. @PUSHA_T Album of the year any genre @theGRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/a6D1FXpFom — Lord Steven Victor (@StevenVictor) May 18, 2018

As previously reported, Kanye West served as a producer on more than two-thirds of the album. In an interview in September 2017, Pusha revealed that West demanded he scrap several versions of the album, in order to achieve a higher level of perfection.

Ye’s demands for perfection likely worked because Victor tweeted a screenshot of his groupchat conversation, in which the album was described as “flawless” and predicted to be the “album of the year.”

King Push drops on May 25.