Quavo, 1/3 of the rap group Migos, discussed his group mate and cousin Offset’s near-fatal car crash on the red carpet at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

“My boy Offset got into a bad car accident, but he doing fine,” the rapper told Billboard. “[Offset’s] up and running, he up and walking, ready to work. He should be back working real, real soon. It’s a blessing that he’s still here.”

Earlier this week in Atlanta, Offset was involved in the accident. As his fiancé Cardi B claimed on Twitter in a now-deleted post, he swerved and hit a pole in order to avoid hitting another person. This near-fatal collision landed him in the hospital, however, in an Instagram post, he thanked God for keeping him alive.

“I could have been dead from this accident thank you all for you prayers all I can say is (G O D I S R E A L G E T W I T H H I M ) H E S A V E S L I V E S,” he wrote.

Quavo also revealed that the “Stir Fry” trio is also cooking up new music, however, details were scarce.

“We got a lot of projects coming this summer,” he said. “This July, we got DJ Durel. He gonna be releasing a lot of our solo songs on his album, so we do got solo singles that’s coming this summer.”