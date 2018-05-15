Dana Owens—better known as Queen Latifah—received an honorary doctorate degree from Rutgers University in her home state of New Jersey, Billboard reports. The legendary rapper has worn many hats throughout the trajectory of her career from CoverGirl’s make-up ambassador to film production. Now, she can add obtaining a form of higher education to that list.

In an Instagram post, Queen is seen giving the class of 2018 words of wisdom in her commencement speech. “New Jersey’s own Dr. Dana Owens,” she said. “You may not realize it today, but you will over time that the love you find in family in every size, shape and makeup is a powerful teacher.”

On Twitter, Latifah expressed her gratitude for her coveted award, stating, “Thank you, Rutgers University and congratulations, to all of the graduates of the class of 2018!” The “U.N.I.T.Y.” rapper’s celebration will presumably continue during her forthcoming performance at Essence Fest this year.

Owens joins a growing number of rappers who’ve received honorary degrees like Diddy (Howard University), Kanye West (The Art Institute of Chicago) and LL Cool J (Northeastern University).