Entertainment entrepreneur Queen Latifah is partnering with Strayer University to provide students with an 11-week online course geared at building confidence and perseverance, two skills that are integral to success in any industry.

According to a press release, the New Jersey native will appear in motivational and educational programming that align with Strayer’s mission to build their students’ “skills, habits, and mindsets needed to succeed in the real world.” Additionally, Latifah will host live Q&A sessions with the students, in order to provide them with individualized guidance and inspiration.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Strayer University to help their students succeed,” said the Oscar-nominated actress. “Strayer has been helping busy working adults go back to school for over 125 years and I’m honored to add to that legacy and support the students who are working so hard to further their careers.”

“Queen Latifah embodies many of the qualities we work to instill in our students to help them be successful in college and their careers including confidence, an entrepreneurial spirit, and persistence,” said the President of Strayer University, Brian Jones. “We’re absolutely thrilled to have her join Strayer on our mission to help adult students succeed.”

Latifah will serve as the college’s commencement speaker on Jun. 23.