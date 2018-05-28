It seems like Quentin Miller will forever be linked to Drake’s alleged ghostwriting fiasco. After Pusha T’s “Infrared” diss track hit the streets and ‘Net, Drake shot back with his “Duppy Freestyle,” where he mentioned Miller’s name:

“And as for Q, man, I changed his life a couple times/Ni**a was at Kroger working double time/Y’all acting like he made the boy when I was trying to help the guy.”

Over the weekend, Q offered a correction to Drizzy’s lyrics on Twitter: “It was a publix actually…,” he wrote. He goes on to add a screenshot from Google of his former 9-to-5 employer.

Q has been keeping busy, too. The artist and songwriter recently put out the Crshd Files Vol 2. EP with TheCoolIsMac as Wdng Crshrs and dropped a brand new track, “Long Time,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign over the weekend.

Listen to the Ty Dolla $ign-produced track “Long Time” below.

