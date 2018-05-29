In the corner of the Drake-Push T beef sits Quentin Miller, whose name has been used a punching bag on both rapper’s diss tracks towards each other. Miller doesn’t plan to stay in that position for too long as he preps new music that will address “everything.”

The artist tweeted the info Monday (May 28), after Drake dropped his “Duppy Freestyle” on Friday (May 25). “Addressing everything with this next one…once and for all,” he said.

Miller’s name has been a source of reference to those critical of Drake’s songwriting skills. After it was revealed Miller assisted Drake in several songs like “10 Bands” and “Know Yourself,” Drake’s credibility as an MC was questioned by fans, rap critics and fellow MCs. While Miller as never fancied himself to be a “ghostwriter” for Drake, the accusations have stuck.

“I am not and never will be a “ghostwriter” for Drake,” he said in 2015. “I’m proud to say that we’ve collaborated .. but I could never take credit for anything other than the few songs we worked on together.”

On Push’s “Infrared” track, the ghostwriting claims are brought up once again. “How could you ever right these wrongs/When you don’t even write your songs?/But let us all play along/We all know what n*****s for real been waitin’ on,” he spits

Drizzy’s response featured a subtle suggestion that no one would know Miller or his work if not for their working relationship. “And as for Q, man, I changed his life a couple times/ N**** was at Kroger workin’ double time/Y’all actin’ like he made the boy when I was tryna help the guy.”

After correcting the grocery store line, Miller seems to be ready to drop more gems on the scandal.

Addressing everything with this next one…. — Q.M. (@Quentin__Miller) May 28, 2018

Once and for all… — Q.M. (@Quentin__Miller) May 28, 2018

In the past, Miller has spoken about about incidents surrounding the scandal. Speaking to VladTV in 2016, Miller confirmed he was attacked by affiliates of Meek Mill during his infamous feud with Drake.