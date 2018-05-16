Questlove has some major plans in store for this fall season. The artist is reportedly gearing up to curate a national tribute tour for Prince. The tour, which is officially called 4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince, will reportedly feature live band and vocal performances of the icon’s greatest hits.

The tour will reportedly kick off on Sept. 6, at the State Theatre in New Brunswick, New Jersey. It will also make stops in major cities including Dallas, Chicago, Washington DC, Atlanta, and Orlando, before concluding on Oct. 21, at the Arvest Bank Theatre in Kansas City, Missouri.

4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince will be produced by Live Nation and has reportedly gotten approval from the singer’s estate. Prince estate will reportedly provide archived photos and videos for the shows. This is the first major tour the estate has approved. Prior to this schedule, they had been quite selective. The only events regarding Prince’s music and legacy were reportedly hosted at Paisley Park.

The full list of performers has not been announced at this time. You can check out the tour dates below, and stay tuned for more updates.

September 6 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre September 8 – Washington, DC @ Wolftrap

September 9 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theatre

September 11 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall

September 12 – Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 13 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre

September 14 – Asheville, NC @ Cellular Center

September 15 – Atlanta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre

September 19 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Center for the Arts

September 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

September 21 – Binghamton, NY @ Anderson Center

September 22 – Lynn, MA @ Lynn Memorial Hall

September 24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

September 25 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Theatre

September 26 – Nashville, TN @ Jackson Hall (TPAC)

September 27 – Nashville, TN @ Jackson Hall (TPAC)

September 28 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

September 29 – Cleveland, OH @ State Theatre

September 30 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

October 2 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center

October 3 – Gainesville, FL @ O’Connell Center

October 4 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center

October 5 – Tampa, FL @ Sun Dome

October 6 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

October 7 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center

October 10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe

October 11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

October 12 – Louisville, KY @ The Palace

October 13 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

October 14 – St. Louis, MO @ Fox Theatre

October 16 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noel

October 17 – Dallas, TX @ Music Factory

October 18 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

October 19 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theater

October 21 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland