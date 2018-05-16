Questlove Will Curate ‘Symphonic Celebration of Prince’ Tour
Questlove has some major plans in store for this fall season. The artist is reportedly gearing up to curate a national tribute tour for Prince. The tour, which is officially called 4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince, will reportedly feature live band and vocal performances of the icon’s greatest hits.
The tour will reportedly kick off on Sept. 6, at the State Theatre in New Brunswick, New Jersey. It will also make stops in major cities including Dallas, Chicago, Washington DC, Atlanta, and Orlando, before concluding on Oct. 21, at the Arvest Bank Theatre in Kansas City, Missouri.
4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince will be produced by Live Nation and has reportedly gotten approval from the singer’s estate. Prince estate will reportedly provide archived photos and videos for the shows. This is the first major tour the estate has approved. Prior to this schedule, they had been quite selective. The only events regarding Prince’s music and legacy were reportedly hosted at Paisley Park.
The full list of performers has not been announced at this time. You can check out the tour dates below, and stay tuned for more updates.
September 6 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre September 8 – Washington, DC @ Wolftrap
September 9 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theatre
September 11 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall
September 12 – Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 13 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre
September 14 – Asheville, NC @ Cellular Center
September 15 – Atlanta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre
September 19 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Center for the Arts
September 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
September 21 – Binghamton, NY @ Anderson Center
September 22 – Lynn, MA @ Lynn Memorial Hall
September 24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
September 25 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Theatre
September 26 – Nashville, TN @ Jackson Hall (TPAC)
September 27 – Nashville, TN @ Jackson Hall (TPAC)
September 28 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
September 29 – Cleveland, OH @ State Theatre
September 30 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
October 2 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center
October 3 – Gainesville, FL @ O’Connell Center
October 4 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center
October 5 – Tampa, FL @ Sun Dome
October 6 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
October 7 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center
October 10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe
October 11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
October 12 – Louisville, KY @ The Palace
October 13 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
October 14 – St. Louis, MO @ Fox Theatre
October 16 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noel
October 17 – Dallas, TX @ Music Factory
October 18 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
October 19 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theater
October 21 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland