In a new video shared on Facebook, disgraced musician R. Kelly discusses “injecting” the world through his music, and alludes to the sexual misconduct claims against him being “too late.”

“I got a million motherf**kers hatin’ me, or I got 40 billion motherf**kers lovin’ me,” he says to several men in a smoke-filled room as he begins to make a toast. “I’mma take this musical sh*t, and imma inject theses mother**kers with this musical, beautiful motherf**kin’ sh*t.”

For over 20 years, sexual assault and misconduct claims have been pointed in the “Pied Piper of R&B”‘s direction, especially in the awakening of the #MuteRKelly movement. While there seems to be no shortage of allegations, Kelly and his team have been steadfast in proclaiming his innocence.

“I am handcuffed by my destiny,” he continues. “It’s too late, they should’a did this sh*t 30 years ago. It’s too late, the music has been injected into the world.”

After proposing a toast to “all the strong mother**kers” in the room, Kelly notes that he cannot lose despite the recent claims against him and the boycotts of his music. A woman filed a lawsuit on Monday (May 21) claiming that she was sexually assaulted by the singer-songwriter, who also infected her with herpes.

“I have a basketball mentality,” he smiles. “As long as I got the ball, the world is on defense.”