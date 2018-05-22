As previously reported, a woman from Texas is suing R. Kelly for infecting her with an STD and not disclosing it. Now, after accusing him of “sexual battery,” Faith Rogers has decided to speak publicly on the details of their sexual history, CBS News reports.

The 20-year-old initially met the R&B singer at a party after one of his concerts in San Antonio when she was 19 years old. After a two-month period of communication, Kelly invited her to one of his shows in New York City and paid for her hotel stay. It was there, she says, the 51-year-old coaxed her into having sex with him. The two were reportedly together for a year.

“He turns on all the lights… And he’s like, ‘Take off your clothes.’ And he says it, you know, with authority in his voice. Not just, you know, he’s demanding me to do this. And I didn’t take off my clothes because why would I? I just wasn’t ready… Sex isn’t something, you know, I’m ready for,” she said.

Subsequently, she submitted to his advances. While they were having intercourse, Rodger claims Kelly allegedly filmed their encounter with an iPad without her consent.

“He comes over and he starts, like, rubbing the side of my face,” she said of what happened after they slept together. “And he asked me how old I was. And I told him… And he’s like, ‘You know, if you’re really, you know, 16, that you can tell daddy, right?’… And he was like, ‘You know, you just look about 14, 15 or 16.'”

“He has this type of, like, intimidation right off the bat. You know? So I was just waiting for it to be over,” she continued.

Now, Rodgers is suing Kelly for “willfully, deliberately and maliciously” infecting her with herpes, and mentally and sexually abusing her. She filed a criminal complaint in April to the Dallas Police Department. Officials advised her to record a phone call with Kelly on it—in efforts to see if he would admit to giving her the STD. Still, Kelly did not admit to it. Instead, he dismissed the topic entirely.

“I don’t know about no situation… I don’t never talk about nothing, to nobody on the phone. I don’t do that. I don’t care what the situation is,” he reportedly replied.

For years now, the “I Believe” singer has been accused of sexual misconduct with underage girls and holding women hostage. The music industry as a whole is turning their back on Kelly; streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple music have taken down his music from promoted playlists. He was recently dropped by his publicist and lawyer. There is also a national campaign online against him titled, #MuteRKelly. Rodgers also mentioned he spoke to her about some of the women he has relationships with and “raises,” which he often holds them hostage in a cult, according to various reports.

Watch CBS’ interview with Rogers below.