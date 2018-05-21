R. Kelly has lost a lawsuit filed against a Georgia concert venue after failing to show up to a Chicago federal courtroom hearing last week.

The suit was filed last year by Kelly’s management company, RSK Enterprises, claiming breach of contract against Georgia’s Macon Coliseum-operator Comcast Spectacor over a concert in February 2017.

The case alleged that Comcast Spectacor never wired Kelly $100,000 owed for a performance he delivered. The musician sought that amount plus damages.

According to Judge John Robert Blakey’s May 15 filing to dismiss the case, which was first reported by Pitchfork, Kelly had already failed to appear at hearings on April 3 and May 8. The document also notes he had warned Kelly “that any future failures to appear may subject this case to a dismissal for want of prosecution.”

The ruling comes after two attorneys representing RSK Enterprises — Heather Blaise of Blaise & Nitschke, P.C. and Travis Life of Leavens, Strand & Glover, LLC — stepped down from the case on April 25. In their filing, they cited “ethical obligations” as their reasoning.

Following Kelly’s attorneys’ departures, he was ordered to personally appear at the next hearing via a corporate representative for his company or through new counsel — to which he did not comply.

Kelly has been the subject of intense scrutiny following a number of sexual misconduct allegations that have been levied against him in recent months, including claims he has run a cult that grooms women to act as his sex slaves. He has denied those allegations. Last month, Kelly’s attorney, assistant and publicist all cut ties with the musician.

This article was originally published on Billboard.