R.Kelly released a statement this weekend alleging the media is on a witch hunt to destroy his musical legacy. The singer-songwriter and three time Grammy award winning musician alleges he’s “heartbroken” by the allegations he’s manipulated and sexually mistreated underage girls.

Kelly continues by calling himself “a God-fearing man, a son, a brother, and most importantly a father,” Kelly says the media “has dissected and manipulated these false allegations.”

On Friday (May 4) two more woman came forward to accuse the controversial R&B crooner of more sexual misconduct allegations. One woman said the 51-year-old mentally and physically abused her when she was a teen, while another said Kelly is brainwashing her teenage daughter in the alleged sex-cult he’s accused of having.

In 2008, Kelly was found not guilty of child pornography charges in Chicago but continued to face accusations of inappropriate behavior with teenage girls for the duration of his career. Last month, a #MuteRKelly social media campaign was launched with radio veteran Tom Joyner publicly vowing not to play the musician’s songs on the air..

Kelly says the more than a dozen accusations against him are “perpetuated by the media” and an “attempt to distort my character and to destroy my legacy that I have worked so hard to build.”

Currently, Kelly is not under any criminal investigation.