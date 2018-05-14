Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi Announces College Scholarship

Graduation season may be underway, but Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi is planning to set some current college students with a nice check to put towards their education. The rapper recently announced his Jxm Scholarship, which will award $10K to a handful of lucky students.

In total, Slim Jxmmi will be giving away $50,000. He will reportedly divvy the money up to five students, awarding each of them with $10K. While it’s unclear how Slim Jxmmi and his team will determine the winners, he mentioned in a video that he shared on Instagram on Sunday (May 13), that he will select the five students in July 2018.

Slim Jxm isn’t the only one hopping on the charity wave. His partner in sound Swae Lee previously announced that his “Touchscreen Navigation” challenge, which will give people the opportunity to showcase their artistic talents. The winner could also be featured on a song with Swae.

In other Rae Sremmurd news, the duo recently dropped their triple album, Sr3mm. The massive record features solo tracks from each artist (their individual projects are called Swaecation and Jxmtro), as well as joint tracks. The album also features Future, Young Thug, Pharrell, and more.

Check out Slim Jxmmi’s scholarship announcement below.