Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson isn’t afraid of a little beef; sometimes it plays a part in his business deals. The rapper and Power star taunted MMA fighter Rampage Jackson on social media earlier this month, and Jackson recently shut down rumors of a match between him and 50 when he told TMZ the rapper would never “step in no cage” with him.

Fif took to Instagram a few weeks ago (May 8) to brag about being the “baddest Jackson around this motherf**ker.” The now deleted picture showed Jackson and 50 cropped side-by-side. “Don’t get it f**ked up I’m the baddest Jackson around this motherf**ker. Now if we can get the money right, Rampage got a problem on his hands,” he wrote.

Further speculation of a possible business deal with the MMA fighter circulated when the multi businessman posted a picture of him and Bellator MMA president Scott Coker signing papers during what appears to be a business deal.

TMZ caught up with Jackson at LAX, and said he’s more annoyed than offended. The 39-year-old said he can’t imagine 50 stepping into the ring.

“50 probably drinking too much of that champagne that he got,” Rampage said. “Who actually thinks 50 [is]trying to fight? “I just don’t feel like 50 trying to step in no cage with me. He ain’t no fighter.”