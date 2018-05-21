Grammy nominated rapper Rapsody continues to enjoy the success of her Laila’s Wisdom album, which is named after her grandmother. Today (May 21), the Jamla MC revisits her latest effort to release the brand new music visuals for “Pay Up.”

Although the song is about men and women choosing materialistic items over love, the video is set in a merry house party. Before the party starts, a thoughtful boyfriend brings flowers to his girlfriend on their anniversary. But she declines the flowers, and instead asks him for money and shoes.

Laila’s Wisdom was released in Sept. 2017. The Roc Nation artist was the only woman to receive a 2018 Grammy nod for Best Rap Album, however, Rapsody lost to Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN project.

The North Carolina’s sophomore album was led by singles “Power,” “OooWee,” “Sassy,” and “Chrome (Like Ooh).”

Watch the video above.