Earlier this year, Mass Appeal teamed with Netflix for an eight-part series titled, Rapture, which featured come-up stories from Logic, Nas & Dave East, T.I., G-Eazy, 2 Chainz, Rapsody, Just Blaze, and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. The film also took viewers behind the lives of rappers as they record music, tour, and spend time with family members.

Today (May 18), the film’s soundtrack was released. Capping out with 6 songs, Rapture features T.I, Killer Mike, Dave East, G-Eazy, 2 Chainz, and Nas. The soundtrack is currently being spearheaded by Logic’s “State of Emergency” featuring 2 Chainz, a song that appears on Logic’s Bobby Tarantino II mixtape.

Also, Dave East’s “NYCHA” featuring mentor, Nas has hit the ‘Net. Over Mr. Authentic’s brooding production, the Mass Appeal reps address issues of New York City’s Housing Authority.

“New York City housing authority honor me/Property of the ghetto/Choppers popping/I should receive a medal for surviving/If you snooze sleep with your snub nose/I did receive a medal from Harvard and rose above those/Obstacle courses where cops and shots will stop you from reaching your full potential,” raps Nas.

Earlier this year, Billboard spoke to Nas about Rapture and working with Dave East.

“His drive is impressive,” Nas said of Dave East. “Being able to rap is one thing but if you don’t have the drive to go out there and do things that people didn’t ask you to. Go be on call of duty when you’re out there, your duty being your job as an artist to get your art out there. Some people drop the ball. I feel like he had so much to offer before he even had an album out. He takes the ball with his hands, and he handles it.”

Nas continues about showing a variety of artists in Rapture.

“I’ve known Rapsody for a while, and we were talking about signing her for a while. Very interested in her whole thing, so it was an honor to have her — a female hip-hop artist who could spit better than most of the hip-hop artists right now. It was important that we showcase that, especially right now with the season of Netflix and the Roxanne Roxanne movie about a hip-hop pioneer. Someone who comes from my neighborhood Queens, a big inspiration for me.

“I’ve been a supporter of all rap, male and female, since the beginning. Antoinette, MC Lyte — Rapsody, to me, comes from that lineage, so it’s important right now and we are so timely and so on point with this Rapture piece. She was just nominated for a Grammy. She just dropped a great album. It’s just her time.”

Stream Rapture below and listen to “NYCHA” above.