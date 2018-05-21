In the incredibly revealing Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, her mother Adrienne Canfield Norris, and daughter Willow Smith deep dive into some personal topics many women understand all too well.

In the candid show’s third episode, the ladies discuss body image, what they like and dislike about their bodies, and why women pick apart other women.

Pinkett-Smith confessed that the reason she’s been rockin’ head wraps more frequently is because she’s starting to lose her hair. She believes that her hair loss is due to stress-related alopecia, although she admits that doctors haven’t been able to figure out the root of the issue.

“It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking with fear,” she said of an incident where she was in the shower and was losing ‘handfuls of hair.’ “That’s why I cut my hair and continued to cut it.”

However, she’s remaining positive amidst the physical changes. “The higher power takes so much from people… and, by golly, if the higher power wants to take your hair. That’s it?” she smiles.

17-year-old Willow, who has opened up about struggles with self-mutilation on the show, also discussed her issues with her thin frame growing up.

“In my own life, struggled with…curvier women and curvier girls have always gotten more attention from boys that I’ve liked,” she states. “Then you start to wonder, ‘Dang am I not desirable?’…it does just get really hard for a lot of girls.”

Watch the entire episode below.